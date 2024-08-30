Nokia launches Barbie Flip Phone: Retro meets modern

Remember that cutesy Barbie phone you played with as a kid? That iconic flip phone is now officially being released with a modern twist!

HMD Global has recently announced the launch of the Barbie Flip Phone, a nostalgic device that combines the stylish look of the classic flip phone with modern features and technology. Let's take a closer look at the key features of this exciting new device in town!

Barbie Fever is back with a feature flip phone

In collaboration with Mattel, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has recently launched the most chic phone ever! It is the iconic Barbie flip phone we all grew up with coupled with modern features and glamourous pink design.

As digital detox and feature phones are becoming a thing now, Nokia decided to bring back the nostalgic Barbie phone to beat social media addiction. This flip phone contains a unique UI paired with custom wallpapers, icons and ringtones.

Moreover, it also has a dedicated Barbie Meditation app for digital well-being. But, that's not all, let's take a close look at its features!

Key features of the HMD Barbie flip phone

Design

It's a Barbie-fied pink version of the Nokia 2660 Flip feature phone with Bluetooth 5 connectivity along with a USB-C port and a headphone jack.

Operating system

It comprises KaiOS for the US market and other countries will get it with the S30+ OS.

Display

It has a 2.8-inch main screen and a 1.77-inch cover screen with having 320 x 240 pixels resolution. At the back, the phone has a 5 Mega Pixel rear camera to click Y2K photos.

Processor and storage

It comprises 64MB RAM and a Unisoc T107 chipset. This foldable phone comes with 128MB storage expandable up to 32GB through the microSD card.

Battery life

The phone comes with a pink removable 1,450 mAh battery that can last up to nine hours of talk time.

Accessories

2 extra back covers (with different designs), a beaded phone strap, classic Barbie stickers, and attachable iconic gems and phone charms with a colour-matched polishing cloth.

Price

The cost of the Barbie flip phone is $129 which is approximately Rs 10,800.

Overall, the Barbie Flip Phone is a fun and stylish device that combines the best of both worlds - retro charm and modern functionality.

Why are feature phones becoming popular?

Feature phones, also known as dumb phones, are experiencing a resurgence in popularity for many compelling reasons. A growing number of individuals are opting for more simple smartphones that are capable of facilitating digital payment methods such as UPI.

Furthermore, the Indian feature phone market demonstrated a noteworthy 9% year-over-year growth in the second quarter of 2023, as per findings in a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR). This shift serves as an indicator of the escalating adoption of feature phones within the market.

The takeaway

The Barbie Flip Phone from HMD Global is a must-have device for anyone looking to stand out from the crowd with a touch of retro flair. With its unique design, modern features, and customisable options, this phone is sure to delight Barbie fans and smartphone enthusiasts alike.