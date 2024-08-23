Flipkart Supply Chain Academy partners with skill development ministry to upskill youth

Flipkart's Supply Chain Operations Academy has partnered with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to provide specialised training to India's youth and boost employability, under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in New Delhi at an event on Thursday marking the five-year journey of Flipkart's Samarth initiative, which aims to help artisans, weavers, and micro enterprises in India grow through ecommerce.

This partnership is aimed at upskilling thousands of youth across India, particularly in ecommerce and supply chain. The training programme, designed by Flipkart, offers seven days of classroom training followed by 45 days of hands-on industry exposure at Flipkart's facilities, said a release from the company.

"Partnering with the industry is crucial for success. Through internship programmes and initiatives like Samarth, we are unlocking opportunities for young people to engage with the evolving work culture and gain the skills required for the future," said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

"Flipkart, a homegrown brand with global aspirations, has demonstrated its impact by empowering women entrepreneurs and individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, positively affecting 1.8 million livelihoods," Chaudhary added.

Flipkart also unveiled the Samarth Storefront Indian Roots on its app, providing artisans, weavers, and MSMEs access to Flipkart's customer base of over 500 million. The storefront serves as a dedicated space for artisans and weavers to showcase their handcrafted products, said the release.