Kae Capital appoints Abhishek Srivastava, Gaurav Chaturvedi as General Partners

Pre-seed institutional fund Kae Capital promoted Gaurav Chaturvedi to General Partner on Tuesday and appointed Abhishek Srivastava as General Partner.

Previously, Srivastava served as the founding director of Endiya Partners, an early-stage venture capital fund, and as a principal at early-stage VC Ventureast.

“I’m thrilled to join Kae, a category leader in institutionalising pre-seed investments as first-round operator VCs. With a commitment to fostering innovation, spotting early waves, and delivering a strong track record, Kae has always been at the forefront of venture capital,” said Srivastava.

Chaturvedi joined Kae Capital in 2018 with a focus on enterprise software and B2B startups and played an essential role in identifying startups across domains.

“The Indian tech ecosystem is at an inflection point, and the next few decades are India’s decades. At Kae, we believe this is a great time to build generational companies from India. As always, Kae will look forward to being the first backer and an all-weather partner to founders building category-defining businesses,” Chaturvedi said.

Kae Capital was founded in 2012 and manages about $250 million in capital. The fund has invested in more than 85 startups, including healthtech startup HealthKart, logistics tech company Porter, and gaming giant Nazara. The fund’s portfolio is a mix of B2B and B2C startups.

The fund raised Rs 410 crore for the close of its Winners Fund II in September 2023 and added that it plans to invest in about 20 startups as part of this fund.