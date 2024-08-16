Krutrim AI Cloud Free for All Until Diwali 2025! Don't Miss Out

In a groundbreaking move, Krutrim, the artificial intelligence division of Ola, has announced that its AI cloud services will be available for free until Diwali 2025. This initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to foster innovation, especially among developers and startups. With over 50 new services launched, Krutrim AI Cloud is poised to be a significant player in the AI and cloud computing landscape in India.

What is Krutrim AI Cloud?

Launched earlier in 2024, Krutrim AI Cloud offers a comprehensive suite of AI-driven tools and services aimed at developers, researchers, and enterprises. The platform includes GPU-as-a-service, model-as-a-service, and various no-code and low-code computing platforms tailored for Indian use cases. Since its inception, the cloud has been widely adopted, with over 25,000 developers making approximately 250 billion API calls across its services.

Why Free Access Until Diwali?

The free access to Krutrim AI Cloud until Diwali is more than just a marketing gimmick; it's a strategic move to build a robust user base and encourage widespread adoption of its services. By offering free access, Krutrim aims to lower the barriers to entry for developers and startups who may find traditional cloud services cost-prohibitive. This initiative is backed by an investment of ₹100 crore, making it one of the most significant developer-centric initiatives in recent times.

Key Features and Services

Krutrim AI Cloud offers a wide range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of its users. Some of the key features include:

Virtual Machines and Cloud Storage : Providing scalable and secure infrastructure for various applications.

: Providing scalable and secure infrastructure for various applications. AI Models and Platforms : Featuring a comprehensive model catalog, including large language models (LLMs) and computer vision models, Krutrim Cloud is a one-stop-shop for AI development.

: Featuring a comprehensive model catalog, including large language models (LLMs) and computer vision models, Krutrim Cloud is a one-stop-shop for AI development. AI Studio : A tool for developers to create, train, and deploy complex AI applications without the need for extensive coding.

: A tool for developers to create, train, and deploy complex AI applications without the need for extensive coding. GPU Slicing: This feature allows developers to access GPU resources in a more cost-effective manner by enabling multiple users to share the same GPU.

Support for Startups

In addition to free access, Krutrim has also launched the 'Krutrim for Startups – Udaan' program, which offers ₹50 lakh in funding for the first batch of startups. This program is designed to empower innovative entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary tools and financial support to scale their ideas. The Udaan program, in partnership with investors like Z47 and South Park Commons, is a testament to Krutrim's commitment to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem in India.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Plans

Krutrim is not stopping at cloud services. The company has ambitious plans to manufacture India's first AI chips by 2026, underlining its commitment to becoming a leader in AI technology. These chips, named Bodhi for AI, Sarv for General Compute, and Ojas for Edge, will be specifically engineered for complex AI workloads. Krutrim's strategic partnerships with tech giants like Arm and Untether AI further bolster its position in the competitive AI market.

Krutrim AI Cloud's decision to offer free access until Diwali is a significant step towards democratising AI technology in India. By lowering the cost barrier, Krutrim is enabling more developers and startups to engage with advanced AI tools, thereby driving innovation and technological advancement in the country. As Krutrim continues to expand its services and infrastructure, it is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI in India and beyond.