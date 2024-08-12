Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and economist Rohit Lamba's "Breaking the Mould: Reimagining India's Economic Future", Ajai Chaudhary's "Just Aspire", and Kamal Shah's "Silver Lining: Overcoming Adversity to Build NephroPlus" are among the 10 books longlisted for the sixth edition of the 'Gaja Capital Business Book Prize'.

The winner this year will get an enhanced cash prize of Rs 20 lakh—Rs 5 lakh more than the previous years.

Other books that made the cut include "Doctor Steel: My Life and Times with the Tatas" by JJ Irani, "Entrepreneurs Who Built India - Lala Shriram: The Man Who Saw Tomorrow" by Sonu Bhasin, "FinTech for Billions: Simple | Human | Ubiquitous" by Bhagwan Chowdhry and Anas Ahmed and "India in Search of Glory: Political Calculus and Economy by Ashok K. Lahiri".

"Over the past five years, the book prize has consistently recognized and valued the efforts of authors, bringing their important stories to the world's attention. As India progresses towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, supporting young entrepreneurs and authors is essential to sustaining this growth," said Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner of Gaja Capital.

"The Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, inspires future leaders, thereby reaffirming our commitment to fostering knowledge and celebrating contributions to India's vibrant business landscape," Jain added.

"Swadeshi Steam: VO Chidambaram Pillai and the Battle against the British Maritime Empire" by AR Venkatachalapathy, "Middle of Diamond India: National Renaissance through Participation and Enterprise" by Shashank Mani and "The Great Bank Robbery: NPAs, Scams and the Future of Regulation" by V. Pattabhi Ram and Sabyasachee Dash are also in the contention for the coveted prize.

The jury for the prize this year comprise stalwarts from the worlds of industry, investments, academia, public policy, and governance. They will announce the shortlist of five books in October, and the winner in December.

Instituted in 2019 to encourage Indian entrepreneurs, writers, and journalists to tell their stories for the world, the award celebrates authors whose work significantly impacts the business landscape through insightful research and compelling narratives on entrepreneurship and leadership.

"Against All Odds: The IT Story of India" and "Winning Middle India: The Story of India's New-Age Entrepreneurs" were the joint winners of the 'Gaja Capital Business Book Prize' 2023.