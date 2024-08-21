Micro VC firm Volt VC launches Rs 45 Cr inaugural fund

Volt VC, a micro venture capital firm, has launched its maiden fund to bridge the gap in pre-seed funding and provide essential resources to startups across India.





Volt VC Fund-1—a category II alternative investment fund (AIF)—is targeting a corpus of Rs 45 crore and plans to invest in consumer-centric startups at the pre-seed stage, said the Ahmedabad-based VC firm in a statement.





The fund will support a new generation of entrepreneurs and creators building consumer-focused businesses across sectors, particularly in the D2C (direct-to-consumer), B2C (business-to-consumer), and B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) models, it added.





"India is witnessing a boom in consumer-centric startups, reflecting the innovative spirit and entrepreneurial drive of our country. However, there is a critical need for support and funding at the pre-seed stage to ensure these promising ideas can grow and thrive," said Param Patel, Founder and General Partner, Volt VC.





"Volt VC steps in to bridge this gap by providing essential resources, strategic guidance, and funding to help transform these early-stage startups into successful, impactful businesses. Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs across the country, ensuring their visionary ideas receive the backing they need to become successful ventures," he noted.





In addition to funding, Volt VC also seeks to provide strategic guidance; market research assistance; product development, branding, and fundraising strategies; and access to experts across domains.

“Gujarat has consistently ranked at the top in startup development, with strong government support through infrastructure and grants. However, there has been a noticeable lack of micro VC funds to support startups at the pre-seed stage. This gap inspired the launch of Volt VC, the first micro VC from Gujarat," added Patel.

Volt VC aims to close its first fund in the next three to four months. Within the next 12 months, the firm plans to strengthen its presence in super early-stage investments.

(The copy was updated to correct a factual error)