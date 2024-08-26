Women's Equality Day: The challenges women still face today

Women's Equality Day, observed annually on August 26th, marks the progress made in the fight for gender equality while also highlighting the ongoing struggles that women continue to face worldwide. In India, a country known for its cultural diversity and vibrant traditions, the celebration of this day carries a dual significance.

While there have been remarkable strides in the empowerment of women, the reality is that deep-rooted societal norms, economic disparities, and systemic challenges still impede true equality.

Gender pay Gap: The unseen discrimination

One of the most glaring issues is the gender pay gap. Despite numerous efforts, Indian women still earn less than their male counterparts for the same work. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2023, India ranks 127th out of 146 countries on economic participation and opportunity. The report highlights that women in India earn about 30% less than men in similar roles. This gap is even wider in rural areas, where societal norms often restrict women to lower-paying jobs or informal work.

For instance, the disparity is stark in the tech industry—a field often touted as a great equaliser. Even as women break into coding and IT roles, they face promotion and leadership opportunities barriers. Companies like Infosys and Wipro have committed to gender diversity, yet women still struggle to rise to C-suite positions. A study by Avtar, a diversity and inclusion consulting firm, found that only 11% of Indian women in tech reach senior leadership roles.

The double burden of work and home

The concept of the "double burden" continues to plague Indian women. Even as they enter the workforce in increasing numbers, the expectation that they will manage household responsibilities has not diminished. The National Sample Survey (NSS) 2019 showed that women spend about 299 minutes daily on unpaid domestic work, compared to 97 minutes for men. This imbalance severely limits their ability to focus on careers, education, or even rest.

Violence and safety: A persistent threat

While awareness of gender-based violence has increased, the situation on the ground remains dire. In 2024, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) continues to report disturbingly high rates of crimes against women. Rape, domestic violence, and acid attacks are still rampant, with only a small percentage of cases resulting in convictions. The justice system’s delays, coupled with societal stigma, discourage many women from even reporting these crimes.

The 2024, brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old female trainee doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital have sparked national outrage, leading to widespread protests and raising urgent questions about the safety and security within medical institutions.

The 2023 Delhi gang rape case, which shocked the nation, is a grim reminder that not enough has changed since the infamous Nirbhaya case of 2012. Although new laws were enacted, and fast-track courts were introduced, the deep-seated patriarchy that fuels such violence remains largely unaddressed. Women continue to face harassment in public spaces, and cities like Delhi and Bengaluru are often ranked among the most unsafe for women globally.

Political representation: A long way to go

Women's political representation in India remains another area where progress is slow. Although the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments provided for one-third reservation of seats in local bodies for women, this has not translated effectively to state and national levels. As of 2024, women hold just 14% of seats in the Lok Sabha, far below the global average of 26.5%. The Women’s Reservation Bill, which proposes reserving 33% of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women, has been in legislative limbo for years.

One striking example of this challenge is the recent Bihar assembly elections, where female representation barely crossed 10%. Despite the state’s long history of grassroots women leaders in Panchayati Raj institutions, their influence does not extend to the state assembly or parliament. The glass ceiling remains intact, and the political arena continues to be dominated by men.

Education: Progress with caveats

While there has been significant progress in girls' education in India, the dropout rates at secondary and higher levels remain concerning. In rural areas, many girls still leave school due to early marriage, poverty, or the lack of proper sanitation facilities. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2023 highlighted that the female dropout rate at the secondary level is nearly 15% higher than that of boys, with economic factors being the primary reason.

As we commemorate Women's Equality Day in 2024, it's vital to recognise that while legal frameworks and policies are essential, they are not enough. The challenges Indian women face today are deeply intertwined with cultural and societal norms that require a collective shift in mindset. Education, economic empowerment, and stringent enforcement of laws are crucial, but so is the need for a broader societal change that truly values gender equality. Only then can we hope to see a day when Women's Equality Day is not just a celebration of progress, but a reflection of a fully equal society.