Zerodha introduces Privacy Mode to hide real-time P&L changes

To help prevent overtrading, Zerodha has launched a "Privacy Mode" a feature on its trading app Kite which masks which masks real time changes in profit and loss (P&L) statements.

"Constantly seeing real-time changes in your P&L can often be distracting and may tempt you to overtrade. With Privacy Mode, you can easily hide all these values, helping you focus on your trading strategy without getting caught up in the day-to-day fluctuations of your account,trading, especially during periods of poor performance," the fintech said in a blog.

"Our focus at Zerodha has always been to help people do better with their money. That can be in the form of warnings and nudges that help clients improve their odds of winning when trading or launching features that can help avoid overtrading," the blog post added.

Zerodha has previously launched similar features that help investors on its trading platform, Kite.

The first of these was the Kill Switch, which allowed users to instantly disable one or more trading segments on Kite, encouraging them to take a break from trading and avoid impulsive decisions.

Building on this, Zerodha introduced the Virtual Contract Note, which provided traders with a comprehensive view of the charges for all orders placed during the day with a detailed breakdown of costs.