AI in Indian classrooms: How tech is transforming education

In this age of AI, education has become more intelligent than ever before. In India, AI is revolutionising the learning process for students and the teaching methods for educators. A recent study by TeamLease EdTech revealed that over 61% of educators in India are using AI tools. So, on Teacher's Day, let's deep dive into five exciting ways AI is transforming the education sector in India.

5 ways AI is transforming education

1. Personalised learning

Every student is unique with their own set of talents and weaknesses. However, it can be complicated to address each candidate's needs as a teacher who handles a classroom of more than 50 children. Thanks to the AI boom, personalised learning is now possible.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to make Indian education flexible and student-centric. AI tools will be leveraged to analyse students' learning patterns, preferences, and strengths to tailor their educational experiences to achieve these goals.

By doing so, students will get customised learning content and support. This individualised approach helps students learn at their own pace, leading to better retention and understanding of the material.

2. Interactive learning experiences

AI technology enables interactive learning experiences, such as virtual classrooms and simulations. Recently, Physics Wallah introduced Alakh AI an education suite. Using advanced tools like ChatGPT 4o, this platform aims to provide personalised learning virtually making education accessible to students from remote areas of India.

This platform supports an AI Guru for real-time doubt-solving, customised learning content, NCERT-based questionnaires, and more. It is an innovative solution where students can engage with immersive content, participate in virtual experiments, and even receive instant feedback on their performance. This hands-on approach makes learning more engaging and effective for students of all ages.

3. AI robots and virtual assistants

AI-powered virtual mentors and assistants provide students with round-the-clock support and guidance. In Kerela, KTCT Higher Secondary School and Makerlabs Edutech collaborated to create "Iris," an AI teacher robot.

Iris can understand 3 languages and is controlled by an Android app featuring an AI voice assistant powered by Intel chipsets. This AI robot can teach children from preschool to grade 12.

In short, these virtual robots can answer questions, provide study tips, and offer personalised recommendations based on individual learning needs. By leveraging AI technology, students can access on-demand assistance and resources to enhance their learning experience.

4. Automated grading and assessment

The latest report from the World Economic Forum shows that using AI can automate repetitive tasks, potentially reducing time spent on administrative duties by 20%. This progress could allow teachers to spend more time teaching and mentoring students.

With the help of AI-powered tools, even the grading and assessment process can be automated, saving teachers valuable time and resources. Teachers in the US use platforms like ChatGPT, Grammarly, and Writable to evaluate assignments.

However, there are ethical concerns about using AI for grading as it may not be well-received by students paying high tuition fees. Educational institutions should aim to integrate AI to enhance teaching processes, not to replace human feedback.

5. AI content creation

Educators at all levels pour their heart and soul into creating top-notch educational materials for their students, from dynamic PowerPoint presentations to thought-provoking assignments. But with the rise of AI-powered platforms, the game has changed.

These cutting-edge tools are streamlining content creation, churning out everything from in-depth lesson plans to stunning visuals, freeing up educators to focus on the truly impactful parts of teaching.

The bottom line

AI is revolutionising the education landscape in India by providing personalised learning experiences and interactive platforms. This transformative technology is empowering educators and students to embrace new opportunities for growth, innovation, and success in the 21st century. Through AI, education in India is becoming more dynamic, adaptive, and student-centred, allowing for tailored learning experiences that cater to individual needs and abilities.