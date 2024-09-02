Ecommerce startup Meesho appoints Mohit Rajani as chief product officer

Ecommerce startup Meesho has appointed Mohit Rajani as its chief product officer.

Rajani, who had earlier worked with Meta, Google and Carta, is set to lead Meesho's product organisation, overseeing the product management, design, and analytics teams, the company said in a statement.

“Mohit’s leadership will be instrumental in driving product innovation, enhancing customer experience, and building a world-class product organisation as we continue to scale our platform,” said Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho.

“The company’s mission to democratise internet commerce resonates deeply with my passion for creating meaningful products. I am excited to work with Meesho’s talented team to build innovative solutions that empower millions of Indians,” said Rajani.

The Bengaluru-based company recently appointed Hari S Bhartia, Jubilant Bhartia Group's Founder; Kalpana Morparia, former Chairman for South and Southeast Asia, JP Morgan; Rohit Bhagat, Non-Executive Chairman of the board of PhonePe; and Surojit Chatterjee, CEO of San Francisco-based AI company Ema, as independent directors.

In May this year, the SoftBank backed firm, raised $275 million, as a part of a larger round, via primary and secondary share sales.