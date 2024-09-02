Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Ecommerce startup Meesho appoints Mohit Rajani as chief product officer

Rajani, who had earlier worked with Meta, Google and Carta, is set to lead Meesho's product organisation.

Abha Warrier87 Stories
Ecommerce startup Meesho appoints Mohit Rajani as chief product officer

Monday September 02, 2024 , 1 min Read

Ecommerce startup Meesho has appointed Mohit Rajani as its chief product officer.

Rajani, who had earlier worked with Meta, Google and Carta, is set to lead Meesho's product organisation, overseeing the product management, design, and analytics teams, the company said in a statement.

“Mohit’s leadership will be instrumental in driving product innovation, enhancing customer experience, and building a world-class product organisation as we continue to scale our platform,” said Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho.

“The company’s mission to democratise internet commerce resonates deeply with my passion for creating meaningful products. I am excited to work with Meesho’s talented team to build innovative solutions that empower millions of Indians,” said Rajani.

The Bengaluru-based company recently appointed Hari S Bhartia, Jubilant Bhartia Group's Founder; Kalpana Morparia, former Chairman for South and Southeast Asia, JP Morgan; Rohit Bhagat, Non-Executive Chairman of the board of PhonePe; and Surojit Chatterjee, CEO of San Francisco-based AI company Ema, as independent directors.

In May this year, the SoftBank backed firm, raised $275 million, as a part of a larger round, via primary and secondary share sales.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

  • Meesho
  • appointment
  • Chief Product Officer
  • e-commerce
  • Vidit Aatrey
  • Just In