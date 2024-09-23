Brands
News

Flipkart appoints ex-Reliance executive Seema Nair as CHRO

Seema Nair’s appointment at Flipkart comes at a time when the company has been under a wider reshuffle in its top management.

Akshita Toshniwal177 Stories
Monday September 23, 2024 , 2 min Read

Walmart-owned Flipkart has appointed Seema Nair as Flipkart’s Chief Human Resource Officer, the latest in a series of leadership rejigs at the ecommerce player. 

Nair previously worked with Reliance Industries for the past six years; she left the company as the Senior EVP Head at Reliance’s Group HR office. Before that, she was the company’s head of the people development group, leading learning and development. 

Prior to her role at Reliance, she was working at Coca-Cola as SVP and CHRO. Before that, Nair spent close to a decade at Cisco Systems and left the company as Director and CHRO, Cisco India and SAARC. 

Nair has an MBA in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur and is also a member of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce. 

In August, the company appointed Ramesh Gururaja as SVP of consumer product to take over some responsibilities previously managed by Anand Lakshminarayan and Bharath Ram. 

Around the same time, the company announced that Nandita Sinha, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ﻿Myntra﻿, will also lead Flipkart Fashion, expanding her responsibilities beyond her current role.

In May, the company appointed ex-BYJU'S executive Prathyusha Agarwal as Vice President of its value commerce platform Shopsy. These developments came right after the company also tapped Jupiter Money’s Anuj Rathi to join ﻿Cleartrip﻿ as CEO. 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

