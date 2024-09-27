Global healthcare AI startup Qure.ai raises $65M in Series D round led by Lightspeed and 360One Asset

AI-driven healthcare startup Qure.ai has raised $65 million in its Series D funding round. The round was led by Lightspeed and 360 ONE Asset, with participation from Merck Global Health Innovation Fund and Kae Capital. Existing investors such as Novo Holdings, Health Quad, and TeamFund also contributed to the round, the company said in a statement.

Qure.ai plans to use the funding to accelerate its expansion into the US and other global markets. It also intends to increase funding in developing foundational AI models and for enhancing its technology base. Additionally, the investment will enable Qure.ai to pursue strategic acquisitions of complementary medtech companies, further strengthening its position in the healthcare AI industry.

Founded in 2016, Qure.ai has rapidly expanded its footprint, with its AI-driven healthcare solutions now deployed across 3,000+ sites in over 90 countries.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Qure.ai has regional offices in New York, London, and Dubai, further expanding its global presence.

The company specialises in the identification and management of critical diseases, with 18 FDA-cleared indications and Class IIb certification under EU MDR regulations, the statement said.

“AI helps to overcome healthcare bottlenecks, from imaging reporting backlogs to workforce shortages, not only in Western societies like the US and Europe but also in developing nations,” said Prashant Warier, Co-founder and CEO of Qure.ai.

He highlighted that Qure.ai collaborates with top global Pharma and MedTech companies, including AstraZeneca, Medtronic, and J&J, to drive early diagnosis and timely treatment of diseases. He also noted that the $65 million Series D round will help propel the company toward its mission of reaching a billion patients with its AI solutions.

"Qure is making quality healthcare accessible in the US and Europe as well as globally in Asia, Africa and Latin America," added Dev Khare, Partner, Lightspeed.

Lightspeed has helped build over 500 companies globally. The firm manages over $25 billion in assets under management (AUM) across its global platform, with teams and advisors based in the US, Europe, India, Israel, and Southeast Asia.