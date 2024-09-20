IndiQube launches ‘IndiQube Canvas’, an office interiors experience centre

Workplace solutions provider ﻿IndiQube﻿ on Friday launched ‘IndiQube Canvas,’ a first-of-its-kind experience centre for office interiors in Bengaluru.

Spanning 25,000 sq. ft. on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, the new facility offers a variety of office setups, including executive director cabins, curved meeting rooms, and boardrooms, as well as contemporary features such as phone booths and modular and height-adjustable workstations.

“We always wanted to empower our clients to ‘Make Your Own Office’ with IndiQube. The launch of ‘IndiQube Canvas’ is a step in that direction," said Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder of IndiQube.

According to a company note, the centre aims to offer clients a fully immersive experience, presenting a wide range of office interior solutions, from furniture styles, partitions, ceilings, and flooring options to design elements like moss walls, customisable lighting, and varied AC ducts, enabling clients to design their ideal workspace.

Founded in 2015 by Rishi Das and Meghna Agarwal, IndiQube operates about 6.5 million sq. ft. of office space, catering to over 500 clients across 13 cities.

Backed by ﻿WestBridge Capital﻿ and angel investor Ashish Gupta, the company has raised $45 million in two funding rounds. Recently, the company also earned a CRISIL A+ rating.

“India has never been a one-size-fits-all market. People look for modernity and affordability at the same time. With ‘IndiQube Canvas’, we are offering a bespoke, design-and-build experience that truly empowers businesses to customise their office spaces based on their unique needs and budget," Rishi Das, Co-founder of IndiQube, said.

"We have over 8,000 SKUs catalogued for various office interior products, thereby giving our clients a plethora of options to pick and choose from,” he added.