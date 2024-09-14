Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 805 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

An outstanding solo show of paintings and ceramics by artist Ruchi Chadha was recently hosted at the Visual Arts Gallery in New Delhi’s India Habitat Centre. See our coverage of earlier art exhibitions at this venue here.

Titled The Lotus Bloometh and presented by curator Robinson, the exhibition features over 40 paintings and 150 ceramic works, including a spectacular 18 X 8 feet painting.

“Nature intrigues and inspires me – the beauty is limitless. Wherever I look, I find inspiration – and particularly my love for water, which is evident in my artworks,” Chadha tells YourStory.

The fluidity of colour, forms and textures in nature and in artistic materials led her to develop her own unique style. “Drawing inspiration from the lotus flower both in its physicality and its connection with spirituality enabled me to create this whole series. It presents a unique perspective, right from underwater views, with deep meaning and insight,” she describes.

“This exhibition has been a year in the making. Paintings and ceramics come together to bring out a range of aspects of the lotus – the physical beauty, the metaphysical, and the transcendental,” explains curator Robinson, who has also been a mentor to Chadha.

Across many cultures, the lotus has been seen as a symbol of purity, spiritual enlightenment and rebirth. “It is a metaphor for detachment in the way it thrives from murky waters – so also, humans should rise above earthly attachments,” Robinson describes.

“Practicing the Lotus Sutra for the last two decades guided me to create these works, giving a message of hope, courage and continuity. One should never ever give up on life, and instead see challenges as a potential to grow,” Chadha affirms.

A lotus blooms into beauty even though it has grown in muddy waters. “My desire to explore further led me towards ceramic art. Its three-dimensional features further brought out the intricacies of the aqua culture surrounding the lotus,” she describes.

For Chadha, a graduate of the College of Art in Delhi, art is a form of devotion. “It connects me to the higher power above and plays an important role in life as a source of relief,” she explains.

“The vibrancy of colours, tones, textures, and various other mediums help me to grow further in life, deepening my thought process. It also equips me with deeper insights to face challenges,” Chadha adds.

The current show is particularly close to her heart for the sheer amount of work that has gone into it.

With Robinson as her curatorial advisor, Chadha has been presenting shows for the past 12 years, under the name of IKA (InnerKonnectArt). “IKA is an initiative to introduce art into everyone’s life, bringing artists and art lovers together on a suitable platform,” she describes.

Chadha’s artworks are priced from Rs 2,000 upward to Rs 21 lakh, depending on size, medium and complexity. “It is important for artists to be financially independent to be able to truly pursue their passion,” she says.

The paintings are priced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 21 lakh; the latter is the price of the large acryclic painting, 18 feet by 8 feet in size. The ceramic works are priced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 25,000, depending on shape, features and intricacies.

Chadha calls for more appreciation of art in society. Art needs to be nurtured and cultivated right from a very young age.

“Schools should arrange more visits to art galleries and equip students to realise the full potential of art. More interactions should be arranged between students and artists,” Chadha recommends.

Unfortunately, many people are reluctant to encourage their children to take up art. This is partly due to perceived financial difficulties in art as a profession.

“Art awareness is very important. So is encouraging people to invest in real art rather than buying just copies or prints,” Chadha advises.

“India is one of the most culturally rich countries. Art is basically in our DNA. Art is an inseparable part of our life, yet we fail to appreciate it,” Chadha signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

Ruchi Chadha and Robinson

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the gallery.)