Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 13, 2024)

Funding

Futwork secures Rs 21 Cr in Series A funding

Futwork, which provides mobile app-based contact centre solutions, has raised Rs 21 crore in a Series A round of funding led by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and Artha Venture Fund, with participation from D2C Insider Angels and investor Abhishek Goyal.

Sri Ganapathy, Armaan Vananchal and Niranjan Nakhate, Founders, Futwork

Futwork operates a distributed contact centre model powered by work-from-home agents who deliver customer contact services across sales and operations for clients in industries such as ecommerce, BFSI and edtech.

The funds will be used to scale the company's product and roll out AI solutions to provide full-stack customer communication solutions across voice, chat, email, and WhatsApp, and to expand to international markets.

"We believe in a human + AI future, and we will use the funds to build AI tools that can assist in delivering better performance on calls, improve quality, and assist in training our agents,” said Armaan Vananchal, Cofounder, Futwork.

Newmi Care raises $1.5M in seed round

Newmi Care, which runs an outpatient care platform and clinics focused on women's health and wellness, has raised $1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Sprout Venture Partners. The round also included participation from LetsVenture, Sarcha Advisors, Key Ventures Forum, and marquee angels.

With this capital, Newmi Care aims to build its women's clinics in northern and western India, enhance

technology and product innovation, and expand its team.

The company has serviced women across 400+ cities in India, covering health concerns, including menstrual, sexual and hormonal health, fertility and maternity, menopause and women's reproductive organ cancers.

Agilitas Sports partners with Spring Marketing Capital

Agilitas, an innovation-led sportswear and athleisure solutions platform, has partnered with Spring Marketing Capital, a brand-first investment firm. The partnership will help Agilitas build global capabilities and leverage powerful alliances.

“While we are well on track with our initial goals of fortifying our core team and scaling up operations significantly, we are now well-placed to build multiple brands with a deep focus on brand-building within our category. This partnership is not just about capital infusion; it's about fostering strong brands from the ground up," said Abhishek Ganguly, CEO and Co-founder, Agilitas Sports.

Other news

CarDekho Group onboards Sudarshan Sarma as CBO of New Auto

Sudarshan Sarma, CBO, Car Dekho

CarDekho Group's New Auto business unit has appointed Sudarshan Sarma as the chief business officer. His role will focus on market expansion, revenue growth, and building strategic partnerships in the Indian auto industry.





Before joining New Auto, Sarma served as a senior director at Flipkart, where he led third-party monetisation and agency relationships. He has also held prominent positions at Facebook, Google, Carzonrent, and General Motors.





"I'm excited to enable the company into its next phase of innovation, working with the talented team to harness technology and data, delivering exceptional value to both our consumers and industry partners," said Sarma.

People Matters elevates Pushkaraj Bidwai as new CEO

People Matters has announced Pushkaraj Bidwai as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board of Directors. Bidwai, who was previously Chief Business Officer at People Matters, succeeds Ester Martinez, the Founder and CEO, who stepped down after 15 years.

Commenting on his appointment, Pushkaraj Bidwai said, “I am excited to realise our ambitious plans for expansion into new markets and new initiatives to strengthen our position. Our long-term vision is to transform People Matters into a global brand that leverages technology, data, and AI to elevate the People and Work industry worldwide.”

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)