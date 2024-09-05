Mastering the art of teaching: Insights from educators who inspire beyond the classroom

Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam said, “Teaching is a very noble profession…If people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me.”

Very few professions carry the weight of influence like teaching. Yet, for every teacher in the spotlight, there are countless others who work tirelessly in classrooms, driven by an unwavering passion that goes beyond the pursuit of fame and recognition.

As India celebrates Teachers’ Day, YourStory spoke to some educators who have not only made significant strides in their respective fields, but continue to evolve in the ever-changing landscape of education, alongside many others who are quietly shaping the future with each lesson they deliver.

Rajwant Singh, a physics teacher at edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah (PW), is leveraging his dual degree in applied physics from IIT Dhanbad to effectively teach and inspire learners at the startup, establishing a strong reputation in the field.

Singh recalls that his initial interest in teaching sparked while attending IIT coaching at Bansal Classes in Kota, one of the oldest institutes for competitive exams in the region, which is considered the coaching hub of India.

“I saw the mega stars; there was a culture in Kota where faculty members were so beloved by the students. It made me curious about the life of teachers and sparked an inclination towards it,” he shares, adding, “I got the best teachers of my life there.”

When Singh became a teacher, he learned a lot by watching lectures and videos of Nitin Vijay, popularly known as NV Sir, Founder and CEO of Kota-based edtech firm Motion Education. Singh says, NV Sir taught him how to add fun to the classroom and engage with students respectfully.

Originally from Kota, Vijay began teaching at the age of 19 while studying at IIT-BHU. He aspired to become either an astronaut or a teacher and chose the latter, without any regrets. “When I was preparing in Kota, I had a deep fascination with teachers,” he shares.

After teaching at a local coaching institute and later at Kota Point institute in Varanasi, as well as a brief period at Bansal Classes, Vijay embarked on his educational journey with Motion Education in December 2007.

For Dr Gajendra Purohit, popularly known as GP Sir, a renowned mathematics educator with nearly 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, teaching started with home tuitions for students in grades 9 through 12 while he was pursuing his B.Sc.

“From there, my interest in mathematics and teaching grew. I then taught at a school for a year, working with students in grades 9 through 12. During that time, I learned about teaching pedagogy and how to effectively teach children,” Purohit recalls.

After joining an engineering college in Udaipur as an assistant professor from 2005 to 2008, he began teaching engineering mathematics and concurrently started an offline coaching institute in 2008.

Purohit started his YouTube channel in 2018, joined Unacademy in 2019, and worked there until 2023. He is now running MathsCare, an edtech venture, alongside his YouTube channel.

Garima Goel, a Biology NEET educator at edtech firm Adda247, who aspired to be a teacher as early as the 6th or 7th grade, believes that online engagement through YouTube has become increasingly crucial for educational content post-COVID.

Goel, whose YouTube channel has 375,000 subscribers, has been teaching Biology for over eight years, with experience at brands such as Aakash, Career Point, Vedantu, and Unacademy.

Learn from the masters

Like most educators who are passionate about teaching, Singh, Vijay, Purohit, and Goel agree on the importance of content—constantly creating quality, creative, innovative, and engaging material that remains up-to-date.

According to Singh, the first priority is seeing a learner’s understanding and satisfaction, while also ensuring the relevance of the topic, and it’s important to be interactive in today’s teaching environment.

“Always maintain a positive atmosphere and foster acceptability. It’s important to tell students that it’s okay to fail. There is a common misconception that only by getting into IIT can you secure a high-paying job and achieve success. That is not true,” Singh adds.

Vijay advises teachers to gather knowledge from various platforms, other teachers, and books, and prepare their own content. This content should be delivered in class without relying on external support.

“Teach from the heart and be natural. Use simple language to make concepts easy to understand. After each lecture, reflect on what you can improve for the next time,” he adds.

However, what truly distinguishes a teacher from a good teacher is the way they connect with learners, which they believe is challenging.

Goel suggests developing a unique style by incorporating humour, trending topics, and current events to connect with students and eliminate barriers. She adds that having a strong command of the language also helps attract students because they are drawn to clear and engaging communication.

Purohit believes that an individual’s vibes and thoughts shape who they are as a teacher. “Your words reach the mind of the person in front of you, motivating them and helping them understand the subject,” he explains.

Continuous learning

Goel says, that for a teacher, teaching should be the primary focus. “Don’t divide your attention with other tasks—concentrate on honing your expertise in teaching,” she adds.

Teachers dedicate countless hours to their profession, both in the classroom and beyond. They meticulously prepare for lessons, carefully evaluate student work, and actively seek feedback to enhance their teaching practices.

“If I were to teach the same way I did 15 years ago, I would get bored. That is why it’s important to constantly innovate—add technology, incorporate data, bring in new ideas, use props, and apply fresh mentorship techniques. Engage with your students and keep evolving,” shares Vijay.

Goel says it is important to lead a class with confidence, engage learners, make them laugh, ask questions, and maintain a high level of energy—elements she considers most pivotal.

Vijay highlights that ten years ago, children’s psychology and distractions were different. Today, they face new challenges, especially with mobile phones, and we can’t dismiss their struggles by comparing them to our own past experiences.

“There are many teachers in India, but few are truly good at addressing students’ problems. It’s important to understand what our students need,” says Purohit.

For individuals starting out as teachers, he suggests beginning with small groups to build their strength and confidence before taking on larger challenges.

Teaching is a skill; having knowledge and being able to teach are two different things, notes Singh.

Being motivated

Singh feels that the love from the students has been his greatest motivation. Whether it’s the responses in the online chat during class or when students meet him after their selection and recall even the smallest things he had said, their feedback makes all the difference.

“When you improve someone’s life, especially by helping a student succeed, you are not only impacting them but also their entire family and community. This contribution to their success keeps me motivated,” notes Purohit.

Teachers who become obsolete are those who teach the same material for 2-3 years and simply replicate it, leading to boredom. To avoid this, one must continually raise the bar, enhance their teaching methods, and incorporate technology into their approach.

“For me, education is about teaching the process of learning. What we learn today may become obsolete in five years. Teachers should cultivate the ability to enjoy and adapt,” says Vijay.

“A teacher is always a learner. Without continuous learning, one cannot become a good teacher,” Purohit emphasises.

(Cover image designed by Nihar Apte)