﻿Zintlr﻿, a B2B SaaS platform specialising in sales intelligence and prospecting, has secured Rs 7.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Om Jain.

The round also saw participation from marquee investors including JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), Motilal Oswal of ﻿Motilal Oswal Financial Services﻿, Vimal Shah of Bidco Group, Sparsh Jain from JG International Infra Limited, Vinod Dugar of Modak Vyapaar Private Limited, and Vimal Khivesara.

The newly raised capital will be used to expand the team, drive market growth, and develop new product verticals in intelligence.

In addition, GM Electrical’s Ramesh Jain and Prabhakar from Gopalan Enterprises have also invested in the SaaS startup.

"We are driven by a vision to empower organisations with the most powerful, innovative, and intuitive intelligence. This funding will enable us to continue our strong focus on R&D and customer acquisition, bridging the market gap and seizing huge opportunities,” said Ravi Jain, Founder, Zintlr.

“We are grateful for the trust and excitement our users, investors, and believers have shown in us, which fuels our passion to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the B2B SaaS space," he added.

Founded in 2022 by Ravi Jain, Ujwal Kumar, and Pranay Khariwal, Zintlr is an AI-driven buyer intelligence platform that integrates contact database, revenue analytics, and insights for specialised markets and geographic areas.

The company’s AI-driven platform helps large corporations and multinational companies reduce their sales cycles, boost conversion rates, and close more deals using its enterprise solution, while also enabling them to identify their Total Addressable Market (TAM).

Zintlr’s global database and intelligence support businesses in sales and marketing across various sectors, including banking, manufacturing, fintech, and distribution.

"Zintlr’s unique approach of leveraging AI-powered insights and B2B sales intelligence aligns perfectly with the growing need for smarter, faster business operations. We are excited to support them in their journey and help them tap into newer markets and opportunities," said Rajat Mehta, Chairman, JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF).