Arya.ag secures $19.8M DFC debt facility to boost agri-commerce platform AryaTech

Grain commerce platform Arya.ag has secured a $19.8 million debt facility guarantee from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to support its agri-commerce subsidiary, AryaTech.

This new funding will enable Arya.ag to expand its solutions across the grain value chain, enhancing its market linkage offerings that connect farmers and farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) with buyers nationwide.

This follows Arya.ag’s recent $29 million pre-Series D equity funding round in July 2024, led by Switzerland-based Blue Earth Capital, along with participation from Asia Impact and Quona Capital.

With the latest DFC-backed debt facility, Arya.ag aims to improve transaction transparency and payment security for farmers, augmenting its layered approach that integrates storage, financing, and market linkages at the farmgate level.

“DFC is pleased to support AryaTech in expanding its growing agri-tech platform connecting small farmers

and farmer producer organisations to buyers in underserved regions of India. This transaction aligns with

our goal of supporting economic growth and prosperity in communities across India,” said James Polan,

DFC’s Vice President of Health and Agribusiness.

With a 12,000-strong warehouse network spanning 60% of India’s districts, Arya.ag’s technology stack integrates computer vision, IoT, and blockchain to manage commodity storage and mitigate risks.

"This commitment from DFC represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform India's grain commerce ecosystem. The facility will enable us to connect more farmers and FPOs to buyers much beyond their existing networks creating a more efficient and inclusive agricultural marketplace. This aligns perfectly with our proven business model that has already demonstrated profitability while driving meaningful impact across the sector," said Prasanna Rao, Co-founder and CEO of Arya.ag.