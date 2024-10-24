Binkit introduces EMIs for orders above Rs 2,999, taking on Amazon and Flipkart

﻿Blinkit﻿ users can now opt for EMIs on orders over Rs 2,999 as the platform ramps up competition against ecommerce giants.

"We believe this will improve affordability and enable better financial planning for our customers," vertical chief Albinder Dhindsa wrote in a post on X. However he noted that items like gold and silver will be exempt from the EMI option.

The platform has partnered with credit card issuers including HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, and Axis Bank, among others. Ecommerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart also provide similar facilities through partnerships with non-banking financial corporations like Axio, apart from bank partnerships.

Mobile phones, and consumer electronics are some of the most popular purchases made using EMI facilities on ecommerce platforms. In the last year, Blinkit has expanded its product portfolio to include mobile phones like Apple's iPhone and Sony's PlayStation 5.

On Wednesday, Blinkit introduced its Sellers Hub platform, enabling brands to sell their products directly on Blinkit without involving intermediaries.

This move exemplifies quick commerce platforms' vision to further expand into areas traditionally dominated by ecommerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart.

Blinkit recently launched a service in select Indian cities that offers returns and exchanges for clothing and footwear within 10 minutes, tackling the common online shopping challenge of size and fit issues.