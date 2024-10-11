AI-driven robotics startup Haber Nets (Elixa Technologies Pvt Ltd) on Friday said it secured $38 million in a new funding round led by ﻿Creaegis﻿, along with participating investors ﻿Accel﻿and BEENEXT Capital.

The Pune startup disclosed that its board approved a special resolution to raise funds by issuing 100 equity shares and 457,572 Series C compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) to Accel, Beenext Capital, and Creaegis, according to a filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The news was first reported by Entrackr.

Founded by Vipin Raghavan, Arjunan PN, and Priya Venkat in 2017, Haber Nets offers AI-driven industrial robots to automate labour-intensive tasks of sample collection, measurement, analysis, and intervention in factories.

In 2021, Haber raised $20 million in a Series B funding led by Ascent Capital in 2021.

It caters to several industries to decrease chemical consumption, along with energy and water usage across food and beverages, oil and gas, and agriculture sectors.

Haber Nets has enabled its customers to save over 50 billion litres of water and eliminate half a million tonnes of carbon emissions. With a focus on the manufacturing industry, its portfolio includes automation services for chemical dosing across different applications at sugar mills, distilleries, paper mills, breweries, independent institutions, and mining.

