Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Liam Payne: Conspiracy behind One Direction singer's death?

Ill-famed rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now battling on multiple legal fronts, with a new lawsuit alleging that he had threatened to kill a 19-year-old college student and her friend. However, many netizens are now wondering whether the rapper had anything to do with singer Liam Payne's death.

According to toxicology results, Liam Payne had multiple substances in his system when he fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina last week. Preliminary autopsy reports accessed by ABC News and TMZ showed that the One Direction boy band member had consumed crack cocaine, benzodiazepine, and "pink cocaine".

Pink cocaine, also known as 'tusi', is a drug cocktail containing a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA, tied together with a splash of dye.

However, this has prompted many netizens to wonder whether there's a connection between Payne's death and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

In a complaint filed in February, employees working for Diddy alleged that they were required to carry pink cocaine. According to People, producer and videographer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones accused the music mogul of sexual harassment and also detailed claims that drug use was rampant within Diddy’s business enterprise.

The complaint alleged that “all employees, from the butler to the chef to the housekeepers,” were required to “walk around with a pouch or fanny pack filled with cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies … and Tuci,” according to the People report.

''Pink cocaine is referred to as 'Russian roulette' because its composition varies drastically between batches. This inconsistency means that users never know what they are consuming, as the drug often contains a mixture of various substances, sometimes including dangerous or unknown chemicals," Joseph Janes, a lecturer in Criminology at Swansea University, told Newsweek.

However, it remains unclear whether pink cocaine played a definitive role in the death of singer Liam Payne as final autopsy reports are being awaited.

Meanwhile, recently, more lawsuits have been filed against Diddy.

The disgraced rapper has now been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with the help of two other celebrities at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. In another complaint, a Los Angeles businessman alleged that Diddy stripped off his pants and exposed himself after inviting the guest into his private office during an event, the New York Post reported. Also, on October 20, 2024, a male trainer sued Diddy for alleged sexual assault and drugging at a BET Awards afterparty at Diddy's LA home.