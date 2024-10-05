Brands
FoodTech

Swiggy brings XL EV fleet in Gurugram to handle large orders

In the coming weeks, the service—operated by a fleet of vehicles with temperature-controlled compartments—will expand to cities beyond Gurugram.

Ishan Patra481 Stories
Saturday October 05, 2024 , 2 min Read

IPO-bound food delivery platform ﻿Swiggy﻿ has introduced its XL EV fleet in Gurugram, featuring electric vehicles designed to handle large orders in a single trip.

Swiggy launched the XL EV fleet on Saturday following a pilot run over the past few weeks during the festive season.

“Food is also very closely associated with conviviality and mirth, so we are witnessing demand for bulk orders when families and friends get together. The festival season is perhaps the best time to launch this service, when there is gaiety and joy all around, and everyone celebrates with their loved ones,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, National Business Head of Swiggy Food Marketplace, in a statement.

With the service launch, the Swiggy XL fleet delivered 3,500 meals to election officials at over 580 polling booths in the Gurugram and Badshahpur constituencies during the Haryana state assembly elections.

Bhakoo mentioned that in the coming weeks, the service—operated by a fleet of vehicles with temperature-controlled compartments—will expand to cities beyond Gurugram.

“The service has an important environmental angle as well since the entire fleet is electric and it saves multiplicity of order trips,” he added.

Invesco raises valuation of its stake in IPO-bound Swiggy to $13.3B

The launch of the XL EV fleet follows Swiggy’s rollout of ‘Bolt,’ a new feature offering 10-minute food delivery within a 2 km radius, now available in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

Last month, Swiggy introduced a new service, ‘Cafe,’ offering snacks and beverages with a 15-minute delivery time.

The foodtech startup, which recently got approval from shareholders to raise the fresh issue size of its IPO to Rs 5,000 crore, experienced slower growth compared to its rival Zomato in the first quarter of FY25. Its losses widened by 8.31% year-on-year to Rs 611 crore.

Edited by Suman Singh

  • Just In
  • Swiggy
  • foodtech
  • Food delivery
  • Sidharth Bhakoo