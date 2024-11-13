Nazara and ONDC launch "gCommerce" for in-game monetisation with ecommerce integration

Gaming and sports media platform Nazara has teamed up with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to unveil "gCommerce"—an in-game monetisation platform that integrates ecommerce directly into games.

The partnership targets a long-standing issue faced by Indian game developers: the struggle with low in-app purchase (IAP) conversion rates and limited ad revenue. Through the gCommerce platform, Nazara and ONDC intend to tap into India’s burgeoning ecommerce ecosystem, creating new revenue opportunities for developers by implementing an affiliate revenue-sharing model. Developers will earn a commission on every successful transaction initiated by players within the game environment.

“gCommerce represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower game developers with effective and innovative monetisation solutions,” said Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies. “We are not only creating new revenue opportunities for developers but also enriching the overall experience for our gamers.”

Collaboration with ONDC will allow the platform to connect to a wide array of sellers across more than 10 product categories, enriching the in-game shopping experience. Gamers can browse and make purchases without leaving the gaming environment.

"Nazara coming on ONDC Network to launch gCommerce is a testament to the versatility of the Network in supporting various industries and use cases. By bringing ecommerce into the gaming ecosystem, we are paving the way for a seamless blend of entertainment and shopping that adds value for players, developers, and the broader digital commerce network," T Koshy, CEO of ONDC said.

Currently, gCommerce is in the soft launch phase, with a broader rollout expected to begin in Q1 of FY26. The platform is set to provide developers with scalable monetisation options that move beyond traditional advertising and IAP models, offering a new way to engage India’s growing gaming audience.

Nazara is India’s sole publicly listed gaming and esports company, with substantial holdings in esports, sports media, and casual gaming. The company's flagship assets include NODWIN Gaming, a leading esports platform, and Sportskeeda, a sports content destination. Nazara's portfolio spans across interactive gaming segments, early learning ecosystems, and casual games.