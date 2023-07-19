Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 19, 2023)

Funding

Blitz raises $3M in seed round

Logistics startup Blitz, previously known as Grow Simple, has raised $3 million in a seed round led by India Quotient. The round also saw participation from Better Capital, First Cheque, Titan Capital, and other angel investors such as Farid Ahsan, Abhinav Jain, Rahul Dash, and Kunal Shah.

Founded by Gaurav Piyush, Yash Sharma, and Mayank Varshney two years ago, Blitz provides fast and cost-effective delivery services for sellers. It offers same-day delivery for orders placed before 3 pm.

“With simple-to-use products and high levels of operational excellence, we enable enterprises and medium-size brands with the ability to orchestrate faster deliveries at efficient costs,” Mayank Varshney, Co-founder and CEO, Blitz, said in a statement.

Going forward, Blitz plans to simplify the growth journey of ecommerce sellers in India by implementing advanced technologies such as GenAI (Artificial Intelligence) and AR (Augmented Reality).

Other news

Indian EV startup partners with Saudi Venture Studio

Bengaluru-based Pravaig Dynamics, an Electric Vehicle (EV) Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi India Venture Studio. The MoU, signed at the G20 YEA summit in New Delhi, aims to deepen the private sector's strategic investment relationship with India.

"We are delighted to join hands with Saudi India Venture Studio, founded by Mansour Alsanooni, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Fahad Al Saud at the G20 YEA summit in New Delhi, India," said Siddhartha Bagri, CEO, Pravaig Dynamics.

One of the key objectives of the partnership is to establish a robust left-hand drive production base capable of manufacturing up to one million units of vehicles, which can effectively catering to the demands of the GCC, Europe, and the USA.

Tiger Analytics appoints Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan to lead Data Engineering and Technology Practices

Tiger Analytics, an AI & Advanced Analytics Consulting Services provider, has announced the appointment of Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan as the head of Tiger's Data Engineering and Technology Practices. Radhakrishnan will be responsible for driving innovation and development of data and AI solutions for enterprise clients.

In his new role, Radhakrishnan will shape Tiger's data & AI offerings for modern enterprises, focusing on enhancing existing capabilities and exploring new areas. He will also provide strategic guidance for customers' data & AI journeys.

Previously, Radhakrishnan held the position of Senior Vice-President & Global Head of Technology Services at LTIMindtree, where he led various service lines including Data & Insights, Interactive, Digital Engineering, and Quality Engineering. He has also held leadership positions at Cognizant, PWC, and IBM, overseeing program management, technology delivery, product engineering, competency, and leadership development on a large scale.