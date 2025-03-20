Narayana Health, W Health Ventures, 2070 Health launch Everhope Oncology with $10M investment

Narayana Health, W Health Ventures, and 2070 Health on Thursday launched Everhope Oncology to improve cancer care in India. The initiative has secured $10 million in seed funding to establish medical and surgical oncology facilities in Delhi and Mumbai, with plans to expand to 10 cities over the next three years.

In a statement, Everhope Oncology said it will focus on providing comprehensive cancer treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and palliative care.

The new facilities aim to offer a patient-centric experience, ensuring shorter wait times and a comfortable treatment environment. Everhope will also provide care services such as mental health counselling, nutritional support, and pain management.

"Most people visualise cancer treatment as thin and frail people stuck with hundreds of tubes walking from one crowded hospital room to another. This is why most of us avoid cancer screening and seek out non-scientific treatment options. We want to change the common misperceptions of curing cancer," said Viren Shetty, Vice Chairman of Narayana Health.

He added, "Globally, most cancer therapies... are conducted in comfortable, dedicated spaces in retail locations far away from hospitals. With Everhope, we aim to provide patients with best-in-class onco therapies in comfortable suites close to their homes, where they can get treated in a crowd-free environment and go about the rest of their day."

Cancer is one of the leading health challenges in India. According to the National Cancer Registry Program, one in nine Indians is expected to develop cancer in their lifetime. The most commonly diagnosed cancers include breast, lung, cervical, colorectal, and oral cancers, each with distinct causes and risk factors ranging from genetic predisposition to lifestyle choices like tobacco consumption and poor dietary habits.

The country witnesses about 1.3 to 1.5 million new cancer cases annually, though experts believe the actual number may be much higher due to underreporting and lack of centralised data collection.

One of the biggest challenges in cancer care is late diagnosis. Over 60% of cancer cases are detected at an advanced stage, which significantly reduces survival rates. A major reason for this is the lack of widespread cancer screening programmes, especially in rural areas, coupled with low awareness and social stigma.

Many individuals avoid screening due to fear of diagnosis, financial concerns, or misconceptions about treatment. For example, cervical cancer, which is highly preventable through HPV vaccination and early screening, still remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India, as per NCRP.

Access to cancer care also varies widely across different regions of India. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai have some of the best cancer hospitals, including Tata Memorial, AIIMS, and Apollo Cancer Centre, but these institutions often struggle with overcrowding. On the other hand, rural and northern states lack specialised cancer centres, leading to delayed diagnoses and treatment. The northeastern region is particularly affected, with many patients travelling long distances to metropolitan cities for care.