Swiggy launches invite-only premium membership One BLCK

Food delivery platform ﻿Swiggy﻿ has launched One BLCK, an exclusive, invite-only membership for consumers seeking the highest level of convenience and service.

The new membership will provide select users access to faster deliveries on food orders, with an on-time guarantee. It will also allow members to indulge in complimentary cocktails, drinks, or desserts on dineouts.

The One BLCK members will also get access to Swiggy’s top customer care agents for personalised, priority support, the company said in a statement.

“Swiggy One BLCK is the business-class equivalent for our customers—refining the aspects that matter most to premium users: speed, reliability, and personalised care. With this launch, we’re setting a new benchmark for premium memberships in the industry,” said Phani Kishan, Co-founder and CGO of Swiggy.

One BLCK members also get additional benefits such as continued access to the Swiggy One membership, unlimited free deliveries on both food delivery and Instamart, as well as exclusive member-only discounts on food delivery and Dineout.

“Members also gain access to exclusive perks from top partner brands such as Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Hamleys, Cinepolis, and more.

As part of the inaugural offer, One BLCK members will receive a One BLCK-only complimentary Yatra Prime membership.

The company claims that this marks the country’s only membership that offers benefits across categories of food delivery, quick commerce and dining out, along with industry-first benefits for premium users.

The company said in a statement that about 80% of Swiggy One members use two or more services on Swiggy and spend 3X more than non-Swiggy One members. The food delivery giant aims to elevate the experience for premium customers while driving growth across all its businesses with the new premium membership.

The invite-only membership will be offered at a launch price of Rs 299 for a three-month plan. Swiggy plans to roll out the invitations in phases. Existing Swiggy One members can upgrade to the new membership, it added.