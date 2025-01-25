Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 835 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Regarded as a premier pop-culture event series, Comic Con India has eight editions scheduled for this season. Its recent Bengaluru edition reportedly had over 50,000 visitors during the weekend, and over 150 exhibitors and partners.

The next editions are in February (Chennai, Kolkata), March (Pune, Ahmedabad), and April (Mumbai), with New Delhi and Hyderabad scheduled for later in the year. See our coverage of the 2015 edition here, and earlier interview with founder Jatin Varma.

“Comics are an extremely powerful visual medium, one of the best storytelling mediums out there. They also translate so well into other formats such as TV, movies and gaming,” Varma tells YourStory.

“Comics usually kick-start many people’s forays into becoming lifelong readers. Indian comics talent is being recognised in a bigger way internationally as well, with multiple artists and writers actively working with the likes of Marvel and DC Comics,” he adds.

From a small space in Koramangala at the first edition to the entire KTPO complex in Whitefield this month, the 12th edition of Comic Con Bengaluru has certainly come a long way. “The first show was less than a third of the size of this year’s edition,” Varma recalls.

Beyond the numbers, highlights of the Bengaluru edition included the Superman Zone by Warner Bros Discovery India. “This one of the first experiential outings for the film in the world,” Varma proudly says.

Crunchyroll, another key partner, brought in a special performer from Japan – DJ Kazu. “His performance was just amazing,” Varma adds.

Special activities included sessions on The Creator's Cut featuring Savio Mascarenhas, HalluBol, Divine Five, Sufi Comics, Bullseye Press, and Corporat Comics. Other sessions featured Flying Cow Comics, Amar Chitra Katha, Alpha Comics, Board Story, Norman and Ozi Comics, and Crunchyroll.

The biggest draw at any Comic Con are the cosplayers (‘costume players’). “The Bengaluru community never disappoints, there were some amazing cosplayers and costumes,” Varma observes.

Safety was ensured through strict participation codes on photography permissions and anti-harassment measures.

For the upcoming events this year, Comic Con India has lined up a stellar spectrum of performers, fan experience zones, and a dedicated gaming arena. “In addition to all of this, we have a consistently packed show floor with creators, exhibitors and partners,” Varma says.

“From day one, the audience in Bengaluru has always been enthusiastic and super geeky. This is one of the biggest events in our line-up,” Varma signs off.

In this two-part photo essay, we share some of the excitement from the cosplay participants, merchandise stores, and digital media zones.

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at Comic Con Bengaluru.)