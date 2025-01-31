Brands
Announcement

Economic Survey likely to project 6.3-6.8% GDP growth in FY26

Press Trust of India10138 Stories
Friday January 31, 2025 , 1 min Read

The Economic Survey is likely to project a 6.3-6.8% GDP growth for the next fiscal year, sources said.

The Survey 2024-25, authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageshwaran and his team, will be tabled in the Parliament this afternoon.

India's GDP is projected to grow at a 4-year low pace of 6.4% in the current fiscal on weak manufacturing and investments, as per estimates of the National Statistics office.

This is lower than the 6.5-7% growth projected in last year's Economic Survey and the Reserve Bank of India's 6.6% estimate.

The Economic Survey, tabled every year a day ahead of the Union Budget, gives a broad roundup on the macroeconomic performance of the ongoing fiscal and a glimpse of how the next fiscal is likely to pan out.

Edited by Swetha Kannan