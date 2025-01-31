Economic Survey likely to project 6.3-6.8% GDP growth in FY26
India's GDP is projected to grow at a 4-year low pace of 6.4 per cent in the current fiscal on weak manufacturing and investments, as per estimates of the National Statistics office.
The Economic Survey is likely to project a 6.3-6.8% GDP growth for the next fiscal year, sources said.
The Survey 2024-25, authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageshwaran and his team, will be tabled in the Parliament this afternoon.
India's GDP is projected to grow at a 4-year low pace of 6.4% in the current fiscal on weak manufacturing and investments, as per estimates of the National Statistics office.
This is lower than the 6.5-7% growth projected in last year's Economic Survey and the Reserve Bank of India's 6.6% estimate.
The Economic Survey, tabled every year a day ahead of the Union Budget, gives a broad roundup on the macroeconomic performance of the ongoing fiscal and a glimpse of how the next fiscal is likely to pan out.
Edited by Swetha Kannan