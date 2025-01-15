IIT Kanpur E-Summit'24: Resilience, Innovation & Rs.30L Prizes

The Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Kanpur is set to host its annual E-Summit'24 from January 17th to 19th 2025. With the theme Reflections of Resilience, this year's summit highlights the power of challenges as catalysts for growth, transforming obstacles into opportunities. This celebration of innovation and adaptability promises to inspire attendees and leave a legacy of strength and ingenuity.

A Legacy of Fostering Entrepreneurship

Since its inception in 2012, E-Summit has been a hub for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Now in its 13th edition, the summit continues to connect ideators, venture capitalists, mentors, and enthusiasts, serving as a platform for empowering groundbreaking ideas.

Exceptional Speakers and Thought Leaders

E-Summit'24 features a stellar lineup of speakers who will share their expertise on leadership, innovation, and empowerment:

(Reliance) and (Scrabble) will headline The Top Table Talk, offering profound insights into leadership and innovation. Rajat Sharma (India TV) will grace the closing ceremony , while Sundararaman Ramamurthy (BSE Ltd) engages in a fireside chat .

(India TV) will grace the , while (BSE Ltd) engages in a . Creative disruptors like Himeesh Madaan and Tharun Nair will inspire the next generation of digital innovators.

Spotlight on Women’s Empowerment: Shevolution Summit

A dedicated platform for women’s leadership, the Shevolution Summit features a Women’s Panel with trailblazers such as Vidita Kochar (Jewel Box) and Shruti Chaturvedi (India Action Project). This initiative focuses on fostering resilience, empowerment, and meaningful discussions around gender dynamics in entrepreneurship.

Workshops to Sharpen Skills

Participants can gain hands-on expertise through diverse workshops, including:

Turning Your Passion into Reality by Google

by Google The Power of Content Creation by Mahatmaji Technical

by Mahatmaji Technical Product Development in the Era of AI by Microsoft

by Microsoft Digital & Growth Marketing and Gen AI by GrowthAcad

Competitions with Lucrative Rewards

A highlight of the event is the array of competitions offering a ₹30 lakh+ prize pool. Key contests include:

Be an Angel

Decrypt

Stock the Stock

Sell Your Sole

Model United Corporations

BizEntangle

The marquee event, Upstart’24, offers startups a unique opportunity to connect with venture capitalists, mentors, and investors to scale their ideas.

Join the Transformation

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an inspirational experience at IIT Kanpur’s E-Summit'24. Whether you’re an investor, startup founder, government official, industrialist, or professional, the event promises unparalleled insights and networking opportunities.

Register now at the official website: www.ecelliitk.org/esummit.