Taiwan-based Delta Electronics' Strategic $500 Million Investment in India

Taiwan-based Delta Electronics has recently announced a substantial investment of $500 million in India, a strategic move aimed at boosting the country's manufacturing capabilities within the smart technology and energy sectors. This investment is a significant part of Delta's commitment to India's "Make in India" initiative and marks a pivotal enhancement of its operations in the country.

Strengthening Local Manufacturing and R&D

The $500 million investment by Delta Electronics is intended to expand local operations and enhance manufacturing capabilities in India. This initiative aligns with India's ambitious plans to modernise its industrial sector and position itself as a global manufacturing hub. By increasing its investment, Delta is not only contributing to the economic growth but also fostering innovation within the country's technology sector.

Launch of D-Bot Series Cobots

At the heart of Delta's recent announcement is the introduction of its advanced D-Bot series of collaborative robots (cobots), specifically designed for smart factory applications. These 6-axis robots are equipped with impressive capabilities, including a payload capacity of up to 30 kg and operational speeds of 200 degrees per second, thus enhancing efficiency in various industrial processes such as electronic assembly and welding.

The integration of these cobots with Delta's existing technologies like the VTScada SCADA system, DIATwin digital twin platform, and machine vision systems exemplifies Delta's holistic approach to smart manufacturing. This not only promises to revolutionise factory operations but also positions Delta as a leader in industrial automation innovations.

Advancing Sustainable Energy Solutions

In addition to its focus on smart manufacturing technologies, Delta Electronics has also unveiled a new 240kW DC fast charger for electric vehicles, developed by its local R&D team in India. This charger, notable for its 95% efficiency and capability to support dual-vehicle charging, is a response to the increasing demand for robust EV infrastructure in India. This development is in line with Delta's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Jimmy Yiin, Delta's Executive Vice President of Global Business Operations, emphasised the strategic importance of India in Delta's global strategy. He noted that Delta aims to drive India's industrial and energy sectors forward with innovative and advanced solutions. This investment is expected to significantly impact India's manufacturing sector, enhancing local production capabilities and supporting the country's aim to become more self-reliant in critical technologies.

Benjamin Lin, President of Delta Electronics India, highlighted that the company's focus remains on enhancing industry efficiency, sustainability, and resilience through their advanced technological solutions.

Delta Electronics' $500 million investment in India represents a major strategic enhancement of its operations and a significant boost for India's ambitions in smart manufacturing and sustainable energy. As Delta continues to integrate innovative technologies like the D-Bot series cobots and advanced EV chargers, it not only supports India's technological advancement but also its journey towards becoming a global manufacturing leader.