Guided by the motto, “Earning a certification is crucial, but gaining real-life experience after certification is the key to growth”, Whizlabs has redefined e-learning with a hands-on approach.

With 24+ years of expertise, Whizlabs has been a trusted name in cloud certification training for AWS, Azure, GCP, Gen AI, DevOps, NVIDIA, and more. Its offerings include practice tests, video lectures, mock exams, hands-on labs, sandboxes (Cloud Playgrounds), cheat sheets, and performance tracking tools, empowering learners to succeed.

Whizlabs has empowered over 10 million professionals and organizations across 200+ countries to upskill, earn cloud certifications, and advance their careers. While its resources help learners excel in certification exams, Krishna Srinivasan, CEO of Whizlabs, envisioned a groundbreaking shift in e-learning: Practical knowledge using Hands-on Labs.

"Excelling after certification is the most valuable part of the learning journey, and practical experience is the cornerstone of cloud certification success," Srinivasan says. This innovative approach emphasizes real-world application, equipping learners with the skills to thrive beyond exams.

Whizlabs is now celebrating a remarkable milestone: 5x growth in five years, driven by its innovative Hands-on Labs, Srinivasan says.

The genesis of Hands-on Labs

In 2019, following extensive R&D, Whizlabs launched its Hands-on Labs to address learners' demand for practical, real-world skills. These labs offer a unique, interactive learning environment with projects, challenges, and workshops designed to help learners master cloud technologies through guided, step-by-step exercises.

Srinivasan explains, “You not only learn the 'how' but also the 'why' behind every action. This knowledge gives our learners a competitive edge.”

The future of learning

Whizlabs continues to empower global enterprises by providing pre-built Hands-on Labs and customized Cloud Sandboxes, enabling organizations to upskill their teams with real-world experience.

As a bootstrapped company achieving high profitability within a short span of time, Whizlabs prioritizes innovation and customer satisfaction, driving its success as a leader in the edtech space.

Looking ahead, Srinivasan shares, “Our journey doesn’t stop here. We are working on another transformative product to help learners reach even greater heights.”