Startup Mahakumbh launches Rs 30 Cr Startup Maha Rathi challenge to empower Indian entrepreneurs

The ﻿Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)﻿, in collaboration with ﻿Avaana Capital﻿, LetsVenture, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), IVCA, HDFC, and others, has launched the Startup Maha Rathi challenge as part of the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh.

This flagship initiative aims to empower Indian startups with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance, supporting India's long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The challenge will provide Rs 30 crore in funding, mentorship from industry experts, and networking opportunities with global investors. It also includes special awards for startups from emerging states and union territories.

“The Startup Maha Rathi initiative marks a pivotal stride toward achieving India’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’ By offering strategic financial support and expert mentorship, this initiative will empower the nation’s most promising startups to scale, innovate, and drive transformative change, strengthening India’s position as a global leader in entrepreneurship and innovation,” Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, said.

Designed to support entrepreneurs across 11 key sectors, including AI and deeptech, biotech and healthtech, fintech, agritech, mobility, climatetech, defence and spacetech, and more, the programme will be awarded by Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. Selected startups will gain exposure to global markets, investor access, and national recognition by DPIIT.

The structured, multi-phase competition begins with applications launching on February 26, 2025, leading to a live pitching finale from April 3-5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Startups shortlisted for the grand jury round will receive Rs 1 lakh each, while top two startups in each sector will be awarded Rs 10 lakh each.

The next five will receive Rs 5 lakh, and another five will get Rs 3 lakh each. Beyond financial grants, participating startups will gain expert guidance and investor access through a jury of 100+ top VCs, angel investors, and industry specialists from Startup India and organisations.

“India’s startup ecosystem is at an inflection point, and initiatives like this are crucial in ensuring that high-potential ventures receive the right support to thrive. By enabling a strong innovation-driven culture, the initiative will play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of disruptive entrepreneurs,” Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT, added.