VC firm Finvolve aims to invest Rs 300-350 Cr in 2025

Multi-stage venture capital firm Finvolve on Monday said it is aiming to disperse between Rs 300 to Rs 350 crore in investments this year.

The firm is looking to fund 40-45 high-impact startups across seed, pre-seed and accelerator stages, as well as growth and late stage firms.

Finvolve intends to invest in 10-12 seed stage firms, 25-30 pre-seed and accelerator stage firms, and 4-5 growth and late stage companies.

After monitoring trends across the startup landscape, the firm has zeroed in on six high-potential verticals that will govern their investment this year. These verticals are robotics, unmanned and space, healthcare, circular economy, energy, mobility and connectivity, singularity and AI, and Impact Labs.

“Startups are no longer just alternative ventures; they are evolving into a mainstream asset class with immense potential. Investors recognise the long-term value of startup-driven innovation, and at Finvolve, we are proud to be at the forefront of this paradigm shift,” said Apoorva Vora, Co-Founder of Finvolve.

In 2024, the fund deployed Rs 100 crore across 27 startups.

This year, the firm plans to deploy between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore per startup via its accelerator fund and between Rs 4 crore to Rs 8 crore per startup through its seed fund.

Finvolve’s portfolio of companies include electric motorcycle maker Matter, restaurant chain Samosa Party, and air defence systems developer Zulu Defence, among others.

“We are optimistic about the opportunities that 2025 presents. Our investment philosophy is deeply rooted in the belief that Indian startups have the power to revolutionize industries and address pressing global challenges. We are committed to supporting visionary founders who are building not just businesses but entire ecosystems,” said Ashish Bhatia, Co-Founder of Finvolve.