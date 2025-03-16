60 artworks, 12 artists: This exhibition celebrates art with a cause

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 845 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Art collective Oorja launched an exhibition with a difference this month at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC). It kicked off celebrations for International Women’s Day 2025—and also raised funds for a cancer care institution.

Titled Avyanna (‘strong, powerful, beautiful woman’), it was curated by eminent artist MG Dodammani. Oorja means ‘strength’ or ‘vitality’ in Sanskrit (see our coverage of the collective’s earlier exhibitions here).

The exhibition celebrates the success of women while also embracing complexities and imperfections in a salute to resilience. It supports the mission of Bengaluru-based Karunashraya Institute of Palliative Care Education and Research as well.

“In a world where women’s voices are often marginalised or silenced, art becomes a potent tool for amplifying those voices and fostering meaningful dialogue,” curator MG Dodammani tells YourStory.

MG Doddamani

Art has always been a powerful medium for expressing emotions. “Art also sparks conversations and helps build a compassionate society,” he adds.

The exhibition features 60 artworks by 12 women artists from Bengaluru: Aarti Nichlani, Bina Mirchandani, Esha John, Evanka Thimmaiah, Kanthi V, Neelam Malhotra, Nidhi Bhatia, Pramila S Raja, Pushpa Reddy, Shruti Banerji, Ritu Chawla Mathur, and Vanaja Bal.

“Each artist brings a unique perspective and skill to the forefront. Viewers can enjoy a wide spectrum of artistic expressions that are diverse, relevant, and thought-provoking,” Doddamani describes.

These artworks are inspired by personal experiences and society at large. “They provide viewers with some new insights and also create strong emotional connects,” he adds.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Renu George, Founder and Director of Gallery Time and Space; Sujata Kelkar Shetty, author and scientist; Himaja Dakshinamurthy, Co-founder of consultancy Blue Tree; and Sandhya Mendonca, editor and publisher.

The exhibition supports Karunashraya, a joint project of the Indian Cancer Society (Karnataka Chapter) and the Rotary Club of Bangalore, Indira Nagar. Via Bangalore Hospice Trust, free palliative care is supported for advanced-stage cancer patients.

“This hospice supports not only patients but also family members and caregivers. It helps them cope with the challenges of life-threatening illnesses,” Doddamani describes.

The exhibition is thus a humble endeavour to connect art with a cause. “We want to make a difference in the lives of many people by donating the proceeds of the auction of a specially-created collective artwork of the 12 participating artists,” he says.

The award-winning artist and curator has held many solo shows and more than 200 group shows across India and overseas. Some of his collections are in prestigious art galleries, museums, art colleges, and private collections.

Artists play the role of catalysts. “They bridge gaps and celebrate diversity in society,” he affirms.

“Art is a powerful medium to spread joy, transform, inspire, exchange and collaborate. As artists, we play an important role in bringing about change in society in a conducive and symbiotic manner,” Doddamani signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?





Esha John

Evanka Thimmaiah

Nidhi Bhatia

Premila Raja

Vanaja Bal

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the Avyanna exhibition.)