Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (March 3, 2025)

From Aviral Bhatnagar’s new Rs 100 crore pre-seed fund to artificial intelligence being the new MVP in town for investors, YourStory brings you the latest updates from the Indian startup ecosystem.

Featured stories

AI startups bask in funding summer

Indian investors are interested in rapidly expanding AI applications and concrete use cases—spanning enterprise IT solutions, PaaS (platform-as-a-service), and agentic AI, as the country charts its course for its own foundational model.

SurveySparrow’s internal challenge is evolving into its next revenue engine

SurveySparrow, the company that transformed boring surveys into engaging chat experiences, is now taking aim at one of enterprise sales’ most tedious processes—Request for proposals.

The startup’s latest innovation, SparrowGenie, tackles the RFP battlefield—using artificial intelligence (AI) as an ally—to help sales teams that traditionally spend countless manual hours coordinating with various departments to craft the responses.

Aviral Bhatnagar raises Rs 100 Cr

Aviral Bhatnagar’s A Junior VC (AJVC) has closed its first Rs 100 crore fund to target the pre-seed funding stage in India, which he believes remains largely untapped in the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.

Latest news

Bajaj Auto takes top spot in E2W sales in February

EV manufacturer Bajaj Auto reclaimed the top spot in electric two-wheeler (E2W) sales in February, gaining a 28% market share, according to data from the Vahan portal.

According to the portal, as of March 3, the Chetak manufacturer has sold 21,389 units.

Ola Electric lays off 1,000 employees: Report

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric is laying off more than 1,000 employees and contract workers to curb widening losses, according to a Bloomberg report.

A spokesperson for Ola Electric told YourStory that the company will not comment on “speculative numbers”.

Funding news

UNLEASH Capital Partners leads $1.1M seed round in CredResolve

Japan-based venture capital firm UNLEASH Capital Partners led fintech CredResolve’s $1.1 million seed round.

Founded in 2023, CredResolve uses AI to automate debt recovery workflows, improve borrower communication, and ensure compliance with RBI regulations.

“We are excited to have UNLEASH Capital and CDM Capital as our partners for this next phase of growth,” said Balaji Koustubha, Co-founder of CredResolve. “This funding will enable us to expand our partnerships to over 25 financial institutions, enhance our AI-driven technology stack, and strengthen our presence across multiple cities.”

Arva Health bags $1M in pre-seed round led by All In Capital

Fertility care startup Arva Health has raised $1 million in a pre-seed round led by All In Capital, along with participation from iSeed, Bharath Founders Fund, and Galaxy.

The capital will be used to launch India’s first network of tech-enabled fertility clinics, beginning in Bengaluru. The company plans to open clinics in ten locations, including Mumbai and Delhi, by 2027.

Additionally, the company intends to expand into men's fertility services and develop a digital platform to offer fertility support.

Other news

STAN partners with FanCraze to bring fan engagement through new game

Nazara-backed STAN has partnered with ICC Crictos SuperTeam creator, FanCraze, to help cricket enthusiasts with new and interactive ways to connect with sports players and fellow fans.

By integrating FanCraze’s licensed ICC products with STAN, users will be able to participate in activities such as live audio rooms, influencer-led communities, quests, VIP events, and much more.

“Cricket and games are more than just entertainment in India—they are a way of life. At STAN, we’ve built the largest online community in India, and now, with FanCraze, we’re creating an electrifying hub where users can play, compete, and celebrate cricket like never before. This will bring the STAN community closer to the action, the thrill, and rewards in a way that has never been done before!,” said Parth Chadha, Founder and CEO of STAN.

Astroyogi expands into the retail sector with ‘Yogii by Astroyogi’

Astrology and wellness startup Astroyogi on Monday expanded into the retail sector through the astrology-spiritual line of products under Yogii by Astroyogi.

The company aims to address the need for authenticated spiritual products in a traditionally unorganised and unregulated market.

Its collection includes ethically sourced Rudraksha beads and malas, obtained from Nepal and Indonesia. Every piece comes with a guarantee certificate that verifies its origin, type, and energy properties.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)