EDITIONS
Aravind S
Aravind S is the Founder of QED Corporate Advisors LLP and The Filings.in. He is a specialist in Corporate restructuring and M&As. He is a Startup enthusiast and takes care of the Tax, Startup and FEMA Advisory services of the firm.
Opinion

Cryptocurrencies and regulations in India

by Aravind S
Share on
30th Jan 2018 · 5 min read
Opinion

Startup valuation is an art not a science

by Aravind S
Share on
29th Jan 2018 · 4 min read
Startup

Income tax scrutiny of startup valuation

by Aravind S
Share on
8th Jul 2016 · 4 min read
Stories

Crowdfunding – a boon or bane

by Aravind S
Share on
13th Apr 2016 · 4 min read