I am a look development artist from Laxmangarh, a village in India. Growing up I was trained in mathematics and physics but I always had a passion for photography. I wanted to work in a field that merges my technical and artistic abilities together, so I dived into Visual Effects. although I have a lot to learn and explore in this field, hopefully my passion will be my life force. Currently i am working with Axis Web Art P. LTD as a SEO Executive Developer (Web Designer & Developer)