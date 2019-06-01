EDITIONS
Dr. Vivek Bindra
Dr. Vivek Bindra is an Internationally Renowned Motivational Speaker, Asia’s Best Leadership Consultant & CEO Coach. He has been awarded with Honorary Ph.D. Degree, Doctor of Philosophy. He is a Trusted Advisor to 1500+ corporates. He is an Inspirational Pathfinder to various high-profile entrepreneurs and other top notch business entities providing Leadership excellence for taking their organizations to the next level. He has been instrumental in providing CEO coaching to over Top 100 CEOs in the country. He has been conferred with the Best Leadership Trainer in Asia Award by Marshall Goldsmith at World HRD Congress. With an experience of over a decade, Dr. Bindra was associated with various social entities independently in his initial days. He started his dream organization Global ACT with an aim to “Empower the manpower”.

Challenge to build a high-performance team

13th Mar 2018

Transform your passion into a leading career

5th Jan 2018

Tackling Incivilty at Workplace

9th Dec 2017

How to build a strong brand equity?

18th Nov 2017

5 levels of motivation

24th Oct 2017

Be a Successful Team Leader

14th Sep 2017