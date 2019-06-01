Dr. Vivek Bindra is an Internationally Renowned Motivational Speaker, Asia’s Best Leadership Consultant & CEO Coach. He has been awarded with Honorary Ph.D. Degree, Doctor of Philosophy. He is a Trusted Advisor to 1500+ corporates. He is an Inspirational Pathfinder to various high-profile entrepreneurs and other top notch business entities providing Leadership excellence for taking their organizations to the next level. He has been instrumental in providing CEO coaching to over Top 100 CEOs in the country. He has been conferred with the Best Leadership Trainer in Asia Award by Marshall Goldsmith at World HRD Congress. With an experience of over a decade, Dr. Bindra was associated with various social entities independently in his initial days. He started his dream organization Global ACT with an aim to “Empower the manpower”.