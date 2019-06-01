Eileen Trenkmann is a start-up enthusiast from Berlin. In her previous assignment she has worked as a Project Manager for GIZ on fostering corporate engagement in start-up incubation. She has a Bachelor in Business Administration, Political Science and Public Administration and graduated as a Master of Science in Marketing from Berlin Institute of Technology. She has a hands on experience in projects at various levels of private sector development in Europe and Asia. Prior to GIZ she has been working as a research assistant for Fraunhofer, one of the leading research institutes in Europe on applied science, on topics such as Knowledge Management, Cluster Development and Innovation. Eileen has lived six years in India and has gained further substantial international and intercultural experiences during her stints in Turkey and the Palestinian Territories. She is enthusiastic about start-ups and has designed and implemented various initiatives that support collaboration between corporates, startups and incubators.