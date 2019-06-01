EDITIONS
Manoj Sundi - EventOnApp
Technoxian: Are you ready for the next best exhibition event in new delhi?
Robotics is believed to be the next technological upheaval that the world would witness. Many scientists seem to agree with the fact that robots will have a life-changing impact over the years to follow. From healthcare and homecare to military use and emergency response, robots are fast becoming a fixture in our lives and learning robotics has become an...
by Manoj Sundi - EventOnApp
2nd Nov 2018
· 3 min read
How to promote yourself online as a DJ
If you are a DJ it is likely that the strain of standing out in a crowded music space might be interfering with your passion and creativity.Today, your audience is already short on time and attention. On top of that, the online communication space (social media, web pages, blogs, email etc.) suffers from an overflow of marketing messages. So...
by Manoj Sundi - EventOnApp
26th Oct 2018
· 5 min read
How to Book a stall in your city
For exhibitors and sponsors, it is always a challenge to dig through event listings and find details about stalls in terms of size, location, and amenities. A much bigger challenge is ensuring that you choose stalls at events with the right audience profiles. Google searches and event listings are useful in finding events, but the sheer amount of information,...
by Manoj Sundi - EventOnApp
24th Oct 2018
· 4 min read
Find Top 5 Exhibition Events & Stall in Mumbai
Exhibitions are unique opportunities to connect directly with a focused target market. They also serve a multitude of purposes - product promotion, branding, sales, market research so on. No matter what is your business objective,here are top 5 events with exhibition stalls in mumbai that you must check out1.Wellness and organic expo 2018Wellness and organic expo is a sponsor friendly event...
by Manoj Sundi - EventOnApp
24th Oct 2018
· 3 min read
A quick guide to planning a small business event
Today, events are the go to business promotion, networking, and customer engagement options for small businesses on account of their high ROI.Small business events enjoy greater flexibility and access to a much more targeted audience. But, these events also have their own set of limitations - in terms of budgets, manpower, and time. These restrictions mean that small businesses...
by Manoj Sundi - EventOnApp
24th Oct 2018
· 3 min read
Get Corporate Sponsorship for your Event
Corporate love events as they get an opportunity for direct audience engagement. Sponsoring an event also gives them exclusive access to the consumers and helps them build an emotional connection. A successful event experience often reflects on the brand and creates long-lasting associations with the audience.For event managers, getting corporate sponsors on board helps in organizing large-scale events ....
by Manoj Sundi - EventOnApp
24th Oct 2018
· 4 min read
