Ranjan Mistry
Ranjan Mistry is Youngest Emerging Social Entrepreneur from Bihar known for Designing Entrepreneurial atmosphere In Bihar. Ranjan Mistry is Your Story Ambassador from Bihar.
How Bihar Based Startup transforming Rural India
by Ranjan Mistry
2nd May 2019
· 8 min read
Why Approaching Ground Is More Important For Developing Incubation Center In University?
by Ranjan Mistry
4th Apr 2019
· 5 min read
Why Do I Want To Develop An Entrepreneurial Atmosphere In Rural Areas?
by Ranjan Mistry
15th Mar 2019
· 3 min read
Where I Should Go For Startups In Bihar?
by Ranjan Mistry
13th Mar 2019
· 6 min read
Calcutta Delights: A neonate in Kolkata's confectionery market
by Ranjan Mistry
22nd Jan 2017
· 8 min read
Meet The Brave Soul Girl: Shubechya
by Ranjan Mistry
27th Dec 2016
· 9 min read
