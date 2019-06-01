EDITIONS
sbasetech

How Office 365 increases productivity

Office 365 from tech giant Microsoft is the cloud version of
by sbasetech
Share on
27th Dec 2016 · 3 min read

Points to remember for Microsoft SharePoint

SharePoint of Microsoft’s Office 365 offers excessive features, but as a user, one must gain the knowledge to utilize those features with respect to the requirements  
by sbasetech
Share on
23rd Dec 2016 · 2 min read

Cloud Types

Public, Private and Hybrid Clouds
by sbasetech
Share on
22nd Dec 2016 · 2 min read

Nuts and bolts of Office 365 Migration

If you are the one who is looking to switch your current set
by sbasetech
Share on
15th Dec 2016 · 3 min read

Cloud Computing: Starters Guide

Round the world where ever you go from west to east and nort
by sbasetech
Share on
9th Dec 2016 · 3 min read

Have a solid foundation for cloud by knowing these basics

Nowadays, IT business took a lot of change in running its fu
by sbasetech
Share on
7th Dec 2016 · 3 min read