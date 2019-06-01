EDITIONS
Sharika S Nair
A passionate sportswoman and published author, I get easily intrigued by creativity and marketing. Am a self- proclaimed humorist who is happiest while writing,sketching,communicating or training for a marathon.
Resources

Tools to help you run a lean startup

by Sharika S Nair
19th Jun 2017 · 3 min read
Women Entrepreneur

How Madhuri Hegde is helping companies succeed in global markets

by Sharika S Nair
7th Jun 2017 · 7 min read
Quick Bytes

Words of wisdom from the ‘Aadhaar’ man, Nandan Nilekani

by Sharika S Nair
1st Jun 2017 · 3 min read
Stories

How these organisations and individuals are helping break the 'period' taboo

by Sharika S Nair
28th May 2017 · 6 min read
Inspiration

Interesting facts about Sherlock Holmes creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

by Sharika S Nair
22nd May 2017 · 3 min read
Inspiration

Lessons to cherish from India’s favourite children’s author, Ruskin Bond

by Sharika S Nair
19th May 2017 · 3 min read