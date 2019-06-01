EDITIONS
Sneh Singh
Academically a history major, an avid reader and passionate journalist who enjoys covering stories on government policies and implementations.
‘The glass ceiling is where one places it’: Mansi Tripathy, MD, Shell Lubricants India
by Sneh Singh
2nd Apr 2018
With Umeed, women from Hyderabad see empowerment with finding confidence and a livelihood
by Sneh Singh
17th Mar 2018
Hello. Who’s this? Alana Golmei and her helpline to fight discrimination against people from the Northeast
by Sneh Singh
14th Mar 2018
Hemanti, Saramma and Mahankali and others like them are bringing a sanitation revolution in rural India
by Sneh Singh
12th Mar 2018
Women should have their own template for leadership — Apala Lahiri, President, Human Factors International
by Sneh Singh
10th Mar 2018
Women may have an edge in the #MeToo battle, but the sexual harassment war is far from over
by Sneh Singh
7th Mar 2018
