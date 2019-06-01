EDITIONS
Tarun Mittal
Correspondent at YourStory.
Mobile

Startups that made it big in the Indian mobile gaming industry

by Tarun Mittal
28th Jun 2018 · 5 min read
Tech

5 technology sectors generating the most jobs in 2018

by Tarun Mittal
23rd Jun 2018 · 5 min read
Quick Bytes

How the electric vehicle revolution is moving beyond the world of cars

by Tarun Mittal
10th Mar 2018 · 5 min read
Inspiration

Beyond space and cars: 5 lesser-known industry disruptions Elon Musk is driving

by Tarun Mittal
2nd Mar 2018 · 10 min read
Tech

From Alibaba to Google, here are the 10 biggest tech IPOs of all time

by Tarun Mittal
28th Feb 2018 · 8 min read
Quick Bytes

7 major leading apps and platforms helping money go mobile

by Tarun Mittal
23rd Feb 2018 · 8 min read