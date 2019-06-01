EDITIONS
Login
T N Hari
Hari is an advisor and mentor to numerous young entrepreneurs and startups. He is also a Strategic Advisor at Fundamentum (a growth Fund set up by the doyens of the Indian Startup world).
Opinion
The paradox of online-offline and the myths of ecommerce
by T N Hari
Share on
29th Dec 2018
· 12 min read
Opinion
Like Virat Kohli’s aggression, corporate toxic culture is uncalled for
by T N Hari
Share on
27th Dec 2018
· 5 min read
Stories
The inspiring story of two angels on a mission to change the lives of over 13,000 sex workers
by T N Hari
Share on
24th Dec 2018
· 7 min read
Opinion
The Aadhaar verdict serves to balance concerns around privacy amidst the need for better governance
by T N Hari
Share on
3rd Oct 2018
· 10 min read
Stories
On our 72nd Independence Day, let's pledge to come together to solve India’s complex problems
by T N Hari
Share on
15th Aug 2018
· 8 min read
Opinion
The bitter-sweet of data privacy
by T N Hari
Share on
29th Mar 2018
· 8 min read
More Stories