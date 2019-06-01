EDITIONS
Varun Bhagat
Varun Bhagat is a technology geek and works with PixelCrayons as a Sr. Technology Consultant. He possesses in-depth knowledge of different web development technology and helps our clients to choose the best technology as per their needs.
Tech

5 Top Benefits of Quality Web Design to Grow your Business

by Varun Bhagat
Share on
6th Feb 2019 · 3 min read
Tech

Why Node.Js Is So Popular Amongst Developers and Programmers?

by Varun Bhagat
Share on
21st Jan 2019 · 4 min read

5 Top Reasons To Choose Python As Your Next Web Application Project

by Varun Bhagat
Share on
28th Nov 2018 · 4 min read

6 Top Software Development Functions Crucial to your Business in 2019

by Varun Bhagat
Share on
26th Nov 2018 · 5 min read

How AI is Changing the Future of Web Design?

by Varun Bhagat
Share on
6th Nov 2018 · 4 min read

How Blockchain Development Is Making Data More Secure and Benefiting Different Industries?

by Varun Bhagat
Share on
31st Oct 2018 · 5 min read