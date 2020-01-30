TVS Motor launches BS-VI compliant Apache RR 310 with new riding modes, TFT instrumentation

The TVS Apache RR 310 competes with the KTM RC 390, and its kerb weight has increased from 169.5 kg to 174 kg.

30th Jan 2020
TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched the BS-VI compliant RR 310 in India at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), an increase of Rs 12,000, over the outgoing BS-IV version. The motorcycle gains a new colour, a TFT colour instrumentation, and first-in-segment riding modes.


TVS Apache RR 310
The Apache RR 310 now comes with four riding modes, including Sport, Track, Urban, and Rain. These have been possible as the motorcycle now uses an electronic throttle by wire system. In the Sport and Track modes, the 313.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine of the TVS Apache RR 310 produces 34 PS of power and 27.3 Nm of torque. The top speed in these modes is pegged at 160 kmph. In Urban and Rain modes, the output drops to 25.8 PS of power and 25 Nm of torque, while the top speed is limited to 125 kmph.


Speaking at the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, Head of Marketing for Premium Motorcycles at TVS Motor Company, said, “The newly launched machine will move the needle, by creating a technological benchmark with many segment-first features, thereby strengthening its status of being the best-in-class vehicle. With the transition to BS-VI, the motorcycle offers further refinement which is in line with the current emission norms, optimum performance.”


TVS has also fitted the RR 310 with an Intelligent Glide Through Traffic feature, which will allow riders to cruise through bumper to bumper traffic without using the clutch and accelerator simultaneously. This feature works in all gears in Urban and Rain modes, but only in the first and second gear in the Track mode.


TVS Apache RR 310 now comes with a new five-inch TFT instrumentation with SmartXonnect and Bluetooth. It can be used to accept or reject calls, while also show riding telemetry and turn-by-turn navigation. Besides that, the motorcycle gains a new Titanium Black dual-tone colour option and a grippier Michelin Road five dual-compound tyres.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


