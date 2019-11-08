Renault Triber sells 10,000 units within 3 months of launch

In June 2019, Renault Triber was unveiled, and deliveries began in India towards the end of August 2019. Since then, the MPV has garnered sales of over 10,000 units.









The MPV has helped the French manufacturer post a 63 percent growth on a month-on-month sales. In October 2019, Renault sold 11,516 units, overtaking Honda Cars India (which sold 10,001 units in the same month).





Powering the Renault Triber is a 1.0 litre triple-cylinder, petrol engine with dual VVT. Coupled with a five-speed gearbox, the engine produces 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. The Triber has a 182 mm ground clearance and a 40 litre fuel tank.





The boot space is pegged at 84 litres while the EasyFix third row seat can be tumbled down to increase the boot space to 625 litres. The Triber boasts of fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl, making it one of the most fuel-efficient MPVs in the market.





The dashboard is a dual-tone unit with the engine being brought to ignition by a push-button start. An easy smart access card allows the MPV to be unlocked easily. Best in class features include a cooled centre console, twin front and side airbags, and twin aircon vents on second and third rows seats.





The MPV also gets first in class LED instrumentation cluster. Also, the instrumentation console is an eight-inch touchscreen unit with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.









A turbocharged petrol engine and an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) is also expected to be introduced at a later date in the Renault Triber. However, an official announcement is awaited.





Renault Triber is retailed in India in four-variants and priced between Rs 4.95 lakh and Rs 6.53 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







