Tech Mahindra bags order from Belgium company

Tech Mahindra, one of the leading Indian IT services companies, has signed a partnership with Proximus, a digital services and communications solutions provider in Belgium. Together, the organisations will design and build a technology platform, ‘Tech Hub’, that will provide connectivity offerings for business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-business-to-any (B2B2X) segments.

According to a statement, the ‘Tech Hub’ platform will enable consumers and businesses to explore, purchase, and activate the services from Proximus as well as their partner ecosystem with self-service options on a digital platform.

Salesforce solution for Kalamandir

Global CRM company Salesforce has entered into a collaboration with Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd, an ethnic fashion brand. The collaboration aims to bring newer customer experiences, drive business growth, and strengthen Kalamandir's position in the retail industry.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd will be leveraging Salesforce Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Salesforce Marketing Cloud as the former seeks higher customer engagement and experience. The company will leverage Salesforce's capabilities to segment data across various parameters, assess deltas at each operational and sales facet, and meet the diverse expectations of its stakeholders.

SurveySparrow integrates GenAI features into its tech platform

﻿SurveySparrow﻿, an online survey software company, has incorporated generative AI features called ‘Wings’ and ‘CogniVue’ into its customer experience management platform. According to the company, Wings will enable making feedback collection faster and more efficient with additional features such as creating custom workflows, drilling down data, visualising widgets, and managing customer tickets and online reviews.

CogniVue is a data analyst solution which has the potential to identify customer sentiments and offer industry-specific insights. This can be deployed by Voice of the Customer (VOC) analysts.

Locobuzz integrates with Google My Business

SaaS company Locobuzz, focused on digital customer experience, has integrated full-stack support for Google My Business (GMB), including Google’s Business Messages. This enhancement will enable Locobuzz to help businesses to manage their online presence.

Locobuzz's support for GMB offers a range of key features and benefits. These include monitoring to safeguard online reputation, activation and management of Google Business Messaging to boost 'Near Me' searches, hyperlocal publishing for maintaining consistent Google My Business posts for each location, sophisticated tools for analysing customer's needs and preferences, efficient review response automation, and tools to improve and compare branch performance.

Kyndryl forms alliance with Veeam Software

﻿Kyndryl﻿, the technology infrastructure services provider, and Veeam Software, a data replication and protection software company have formed a global alliance focused on providing customers with resiliency services. Under the alliance, Kyndryl will now be a Veeam Accredited Service Partner (VASP).

The alliance combines Kyndryl’s expertise in managed security services and infrastructure management capabilities with Veeam. Kyndryl customers benefit from simplified and holistic data protection and ransomware recovery, optimised costs, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance features, and seamless data mobility along with cloud-native and Kubernetes environments with advanced security capabilities.